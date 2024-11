Eklund managed an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Eklund has racked up four assists over his last three contests. The winger set up a Macklin Celebrini tally in the third period. Eklund continues to impress on the top line with 20 points, 39 shots on net, 18 hits and 17 blocked shots over 24 appearances this season.