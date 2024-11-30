William Eklund News: Bags pair of apples

Eklund notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Eklund has flashed his playmaking skill with six helpers during a four-game streak. He's gone six games without a goal and has only scored twice in November, but he also has 12 assists this month. The 22-year-old winger is up to 22 points (four goals, 18 helpers) with 41 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 25 contests this season.