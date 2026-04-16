William Eklund News: Bags three points in finale

Eklund tallied a goal, notched two assists and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Eklund capped off his 2025-26 campaign with a strong outing, as he provided two primary assists before adding the Sharks' fifth goal of the game right before time expired in the second period. The 23-year-old winger wrapped up the regular season with 15 goals, 38 assists, 176 shots on net, 72 hits and 51 blocked shots across 78 games. Despite ending the year with five less points than he compiled in 77 games a season ago, he showcased growth as an all-around player with new career highs in shots on goal, hits and blocked shots. Eklund holds solid upside playing the Sharks' top six and is worthy of a draft pick in most standard fantasy formats next season.