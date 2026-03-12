William Eklund News: Cleared for Thursday's clash
Eklund (lower body) will play in Thursday's road clash against the Bruins, per Sheng Peng.
After missing Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury, Eklund stated that he'll be back in the lineup tonight. The 23-year-old winger has 27 assists, 38 points, 143 shots on net, 50 hits and 44 blocked shots across 58 games this season. He'll likely step back into his role on the Sharks' second line Thursday and look to find his form again offensively after posting multiple point streaks over his last 12 games.
