William Eklund News: Dishes pair of helpers

Eklund logged a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

This was Eklund's third multi-point effort in his last eight games, a span in which he has two goals and eight assists. The 22-year-old has added three power-play points in that span. The winger is up to four goals, 15 assists, five power-play points, 36 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances. Eklund's top-six role, even in an offense as inconsistent as San Jose's, can't be ignored when he's pushing for a 60-point pace.