William Eklund News: Eight points in last six games

Eklund had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Eklund has four points in his last two games (two goals, two assists) and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last six games. Eklund has rewarded keeper and dynasty managers with a massive jump in production this season. He has 10 games and 24 assists in 41 games, which is a near 70-point pace.