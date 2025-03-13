William Eklund News: Garners helper in win

Eklund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Eklund had been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since the end of January. He got back on the scoresheet with a secondary assist on Will Smith's first-period tally. Eklund is up to 49 points, 115 shots on net, 42 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 62 appearances. That output has him tied with Macklin Celebrini for the team lead in points, though Eklund has seven more games played this year.