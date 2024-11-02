William Eklund News: Gathers helper in loss

Eklund notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Eklund helped out on a Mikael Granlund goal in the third period. With four points over his last five games, Eklund continues to offer consistent offense in a top-line role. The 22-year-old winger is up to two goals, seven helpers, 24 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 12 appearances this season. Eklund has the potential to exceed his 45-point campaign from 2023-24, but he still carries some risks since he's on a team that mostly lacks secondary scoring threats.