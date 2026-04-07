William Eklund headshot

William Eklund News: Goal, assist in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Eklund scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Eklund has earned five points, including two goals, over his last three games. The winger is up to 14 tallies, 48 points, 165 shots on net, 64 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-31 rating across 72 appearances. Eklund continues to see steady second-line usage and offers multi-category upside late in the season.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks
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