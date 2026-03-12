William Eklund News: Good to go

Eklund (lower body) will play Thursday versus the Bruins, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Eklund cleared himself earlier in the day, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky walked that back by labeling the winger a game-time decision. In the end, Eklund is in fact good to go for his usual middle-six role. Eklund is looking to snap a 19-game goal drought, during which he has earned 10 assists.