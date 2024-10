Eklund logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Eklund has four points over his last three games, and two of those points have come on the power play. The 22-year-old winger is reportedly playing through some discomfort, but his performance on offense has been fine despite that issue. Eklund has a goal, four assists, 17 shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across six appearances.