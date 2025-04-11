Fantasy Hockey
William Eklund headshot

William Eklund News: Helpers in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Eklund logged an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

This was Eklund's second straight game with a helper, and he's earned three assists during his eight-game goal drought. The 22-year-old winger set up a Henry Thrun tally to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. Eklund is now at 57 points, 146 shots on net, 53 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 74 appearances.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
