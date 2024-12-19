Fantasy Hockey
William Eklund

William Eklund News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Eklund scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Eklund ended a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally to put the Sharks ahead 2-1. The 22-year-old winger looked good in November, but he has been quieter with four points over eight outings in December. Overall, he has six goals, 26 points, 54 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 34 appearances.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks
San Jose Sharks
