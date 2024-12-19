William Eklund News: Lights lamp in loss

Eklund scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Eklund ended a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally to put the Sharks ahead 2-1. The 22-year-old winger looked good in November, but he has been quieter with four points over eight outings in December. Overall, he has six goals, 26 points, 54 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 34 appearances.