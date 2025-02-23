William Eklund News: Logs helper in loss

Eklund provided an assist and 14 PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Eklund's point streak is up to four games (one goal, three assists) to begin February. He had three multi-point efforts in January, but none since Jan. 21. The 22-year-old also showed a little fire with a misconduct penalty late in the loss Sunday. Eklund is up to 41 points, 97 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 53 appearances while seeing steady top-six usage this season.