William Eklund News: Nabs power-play assist in win

Eklund notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Eklund snapped a three-game dry spell with the helper. He has gone nine contests without a goal, adding just four assists in that span. The 22-year-old looks set for consistent top-line minutes following the Sharks' trade that sent Mikael Granlund to the Stars. Eklund has 38 points (12 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 30 hits and a minus-6 rating through 50 appearances this season.