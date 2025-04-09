William Eklund News: Notches assist in overtime loss

Eklund logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Eklund has been limited to two assists over his last seven contests. The 22-year-old's fading a little bit late in the season, but he's still seeing top-six minutes and plenty of power-play time, so he could find a second wind over the final week. He's at 17 goals, 39 helpers, 141 shots on net, 53 hits, 42 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 73 appearances.