William Eklund News: Offers assist in loss

Eklund notched an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Eklund found the scoresheet for the third time in four games (one goal, two assists), but he also has a minus-7 rating in that span. The 22-year-old forward is playing in a top-six role and regularly sees in excess of 20 minutes of ice time. Eklund has produced a goal, five assists, 19 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through eight appearances this season and should continue to thrive on offense even as the Sharks struggle as a team.