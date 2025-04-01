William Eklund News: Offers helper Tuesday

Eklund recorded an assist, eight shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Eklund set a season high in shots on net, but he didn't have the most in the game -- Mason McTavish directed 11 pucks on target. The 22-year-old Eklund has picked up seven points and 21 shots over his last eight outings while continuing to fill a top-six role. He's now at 55 points, 134 shots, 48 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 69 appearances this season.