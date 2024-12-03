Fantasy Hockey
William Eklund headshot

William Eklund News: On career pace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Eklund scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Eklund won it with a one-timer from the right circle with the Caps' Tom Wilson still in the box after taking a double-minor at 17:43 of the third period. It was his first goal in eight games. Eklund sits second on the Sharks scoring list with 23 points (five goals, 18 shots) in 27 games. At his current pace, he is well on his way to career high highs in points (70), assists (55), power-play points (18) and shots (146). Eklund's previous highs in those categories were 45 points, 29 assists, 16 power-play points and 128 shots.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks
