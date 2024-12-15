Fantasy Hockey
William Eklund

William Eklund News: Produces helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Eklund notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Eklund has slowed down a bit in December, earning a goal and two assists over his last six outings. The 22-year-old has mostly maintained a top-six role despite the slide on offense. He's now at five goals, 20 helpers, 52 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 32 appearances.

