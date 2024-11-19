William Eklund News: Scores twice Monday

Eklund scored two goals, including one in the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Eklund opened his tally Monday with a wrister midway through the first period when the Sharks had the man advantage, and he later doubled it in the second frame with an even-strength goal. He's up to four goals on the season, but he's not relying solely upon his goal contributions to make an impact. This two-goal performance extended Eklund's current point streak to four games, where he's also racked up four helpers.