William Eklund News: Two helpers against Philly

Eklund collected two assists while adding four hits, one shot and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The 22-year-old helped spark a comeback from a 3-0 deficit by having a hand in tallies by Jack Thompson and Mikael Granlund late in the second period. Eklund snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, but over his last 13 contests the seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft has racked up an impressive two goals and 10 points.