William Eklund

William Eklund News: Two helpers against Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Eklund collected two assists while adding four hits, one shot and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The 22-year-old helped spark a comeback from a 3-0 deficit by having a hand in tallies by Jack Thompson and Mikael Granlund late in the second period. Eklund snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, but over his last 13 contests the seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft has racked up an impressive two goals and 10 points.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks

