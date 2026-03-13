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William Eklund News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Eklund scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

The Sharks' second line of Eklund, Michael Misa and Tyler Toffoli led the charge on the night, combining for three goals and six points. Eklund snapped a brief three-game point drought with his performance, and he produced multiple points for the first time since Dec. 27. The 23-year-old winger has been a bit lost in the shuffle this season as Macklin Celebrini and Misa become the focal points of the offense, but Eklund is still capable of a big finish to the campaign if his current unit continues to click.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks
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