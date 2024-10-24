William Karlsson Injury: Expected back Saturday

Karlsson (undisclosed) is slated to return versus the Sharks on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This news effectively rules Karlsson out versus the Senators on Friday, but it seems there is a clear plan to get the center back on the ice. Once given the all-clear, the Swede figures to move into a third-line center role, which could mean Cole Schwindt is dropped from the lineup and possibly reassigned to AHL Henderson. If he's cleared to play Saturday, Karlsson will first need to be activated off injured reserve.