William Karlsson Injury: Nearing return

Karlsson (lower body) is getting close to returning, but he won't play Friday versus Pittsburgh, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Karlsson hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 20 due to the injury. When he is ready to draw back into the lineup, Karlsson might find himself centering the third line, though that says more about Vegas' depth than it does about Karlsson's abilities. He's been limited to seven goals and 18 points across 38 outings in an injury-riddled 2024-25, but he recorded 30 goals and 60 points in 70 regular-season appearances last campaign.