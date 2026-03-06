William Karlsson headshot

William Karlsson Injury: Won't be ready to start playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Karlsson (lower body) will need the Golden Knights to make a run in the playoffs to get back into the lineup, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Friday.

The Golden Knights won't put Karlsson on season-ending long-term injured reserve, as there's still a chance he comes back. However, that won't happen in the regular season, and it's unlikely he'll get back in the first round of the playoffs. Once healthy, he may be limited to a bottom-six role given his lengthy layoff and the intensity of the postseason.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
