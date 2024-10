Karlsson (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, according to the NHL media site.

Vegas placed Victor Olofsson (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. As expected, Karlsson is ready to make his season debut in Saturday's matchup versus San Jose. He compiled 30 goals and 60 points across 70 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Karlsson will occupy a middle-six role and work on the second power-play unit.