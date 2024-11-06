Fantasy Hockey
William Karlsson

William Karlsson News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Karlsson logged a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Karlsson has yet to be held off the scoresheet in his five appearances, earning two goals and four assists. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The center has added 12 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. As long as remains on at least the second power-play unit, Karlsson will see a bigger role than his third-line assignment at even strength would suggest.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
