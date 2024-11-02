William Karlsson News: Bends twine Saturday

Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead in the third period while extending his point streak to four games. He has two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in that span, which is all of his action this season after opening the year on injured reserve. The center remains on the third line, but he's performing bigger than that role would suggest. Karlsson is a fairly safe depth forward for fantasy.