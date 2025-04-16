William Karlsson News: Contributes assist
Karlsson notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Karlsson posted two goals and three assists over the last six games of the regular season. While injuries interrupted his 2024-25 campaign, Karlsson was decent when he played, earning 29 points, 119 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 53 appearances. The veteran center will likely play more of a two-way role in the postseason, likely on the third line, so his offense may not be very strong, but he'll make up for it with defensive effort.
