William Karlsson News: Earns helper in return

Karlsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Karlsson set up a Brett Howden tally at 5:47 of the third period, which stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 3-0. This was Karlsson's first game in two months -- he missed 20 contests due to a lower-body injury. Even with the blowout win, the center was third among Vegas forwards with 15:54 of ice time, so he should be considered 100 percent. Injuries have drastically impacted his performance this year, as he's been limited to 19 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 39 appearances.