William Karlsson News: Ends short slump

Karlsson notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson logged the secondary helper on Mark Stone's opening tally in the first period. The helper snapped a four-game drought for Karlsson, who has still gone seven contests without a goal. The 31-year-old center is at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 31 outings this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.