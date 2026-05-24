William Karlsson News: Goal, assist in Game 3 win
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Karlsson pulled the Golden Knights within a goal when he scored at 4:05 of the second period. He also set up Brett Howden's empty-netter to seal the comeback win. Karlsson has filled a middle-six role since returning from a lengthy absence due to a lower-body injury. He's earned five points (one goal, four assists) with 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in nine playoff appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Karlsson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 1410 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1212 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1212 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-1213 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 1014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Karlsson See More