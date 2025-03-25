William Karlsson News: Helps out on power play

Karlsson notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

The Golden Knights opted to keep Karlsson as the third-line center in the absence of Tomas Hertl (shoulder), instead moving Nicolas Roy up to the second line. Karlsson could still end up carving out more ice time in the long run, but the team may be playing it safe since he's still somewhat fresh off a long-term lower-body injury. The Swede has three helpers, including two on the power play, in four games since he returned. He's now at 21 points (four on the power play), 97 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 42 appearances this season.