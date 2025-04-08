William Karlsson News: Nets shortie Tuesday

Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

While he remained listed on the second line, Karlsson led the Golden Knights' forwards with 22:01 of ice time in the absence of Jack Eichel (upper body). The goal was Karlsson's first since he returned from a lower-body injury March 20, though he has racked up seven assists over 11 contests since his return. The 32-year-old center is at eight goals (two shorthanded), 26 points, 110 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating across 49 appearances.