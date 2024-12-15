Fantasy Hockey
William Karlsson

William Karlsson News: Offers helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Karlsson produced an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Karlsson set up Victor Olofsson's game-winning tally in the third period. The 31-year-old Karlsson has been a bit quiet with just three points over his last nine outings. For the season, the center is up to five goals, eight assists, 51 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
