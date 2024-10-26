William Karlsson News: One of each in season debut

Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson missed the first eight games of the season due to an undisclosed injury. The center slotted in on the third line and second power-play unit, logging 13:58 of ice time, though he'll likely see more minutes once he's up to speed. He's a vital player for Vegas in all situations -- he's logged multiple shorthanded points in seven of the last eight seasons and has topped double-digits in power-play points in three of those years. Karlsson put up 30 goals and 60 points in 70 regular-season outings in 2023-24, though he shot 17.1 percent, a number that's likely to come down this year.