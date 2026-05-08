William Karlsson News: Picks up helper Friday
Karlsson logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.
Karlsson has played in all three games in the second round against the Ducks. He saw 19:20 of ice time Friday, which is especially notable considering the game was a blowout that would have been a good time to afford him some rest. The center missed 74 consecutive games due to a lower-body injury, but Friday's performance suggests he's as healthy as he can be for the rest of the postseason. Karlsson is likely to continue playing in a middle-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Karlsson See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 62 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-72 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet23 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility136 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 21138 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Karlsson See More