William Karlsson News: Pots goal Saturday

Karlsson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Karlsson has scored in back-to-back contests, and his point streak is up to three games. The center's third-period tally helped the Golden Knights end any threat of a Kraken comeback. Karlsson has seven goals, 15 points, 57 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 24 appearances in a middle-six role this season.