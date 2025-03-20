William Karlsson News: Ready to return

Karlsson (lower body) was activated off long-term injured reserve, per SinBin.Vegas, which sets the stage for him to return Thursday versus Boston.

Karlsson is set to play for the first time since Jan. 20. He has seven goals and 18 points in 38 outings in 2024-25. Karlsson is projected to serve on the third line alongside Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith in his return. Victor Olofsson might be a healthy scratch to make room for Karlsson.