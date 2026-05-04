William Karlsson headshot

William Karlsson News: Ready to rock Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Karlsson (lower body) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup in Game 1 against Anaheim on Monday.

After being limited to only 14 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season, Karlsson could occupy a middle-six role in Vegas' second-round playoff series against the Ducks. He had four goals, seven points, 30 shots on net and 13 blocked shots before getting hurt.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
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