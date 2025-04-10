William Karlsson News: Scores in Thursday's win

Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Karlsson has two goals and an assist over the last three contests. The center dropped back down the lineup Thursday with the return of Tomas Hertl (shoulder) -- though Jack Eichel (upper body) was still out of action. Karlsson is now at nine goals, 27 points, 112 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating across 50 appearances this season. Even in a third-line role, he can be an effective depth scorer with playing time in all situations.