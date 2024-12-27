Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Karlsson headshot

William Karlsson News: Sets up empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Karlsson provided an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He's been quietly successful, and part of his success can be attributed to a move to the second line. Karlsson is up to seven goals, 10 assists, 64 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 26 appearances this season.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now