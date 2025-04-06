William Karlsson News: Slides helper Sunday

Karlsson managed an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Karlsson ended a four-game dry spell when he set up Victor Olofsson on the game-winning goal with 3:14 left in the third period. The 32-year-old Karlsson had six assists over five contests prior to his slump. The center is up to 25 points, 108 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 48 appearances in an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign.