William Karlsson News: Tallies game-winner

Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 at 3:44 of the third period. His goal stood as the game-winner, and he now has three points over seven outings in December. Karlsson's offense has wavered a bit lately, but he still has a respectable 14 points with 53 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 23 appearances this season while filling a middle-six role.