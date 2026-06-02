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William Karlsson News: Tallies in Game 1 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Karlsson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Karlsson helped the Golden Knights flip a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead, scoring the go-ahead goal at 4:35 of the second period. The 33-year-old center continues to handle a second-line spot. He's earned two goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 11 outings since returning from a lower-body injury in time to begin the second round.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
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