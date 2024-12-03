William Lagesson News: Back up with NHL club
Lagesson was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Lagesson has been bouncing back and forth between the NHL and AHL this season but has yet to appear in a game for the Red Wings. With Jeff Petry (lower body) questionable against the Bruins on Tuesday, the 28-year-old Lagesson will provide some emergency depth coverage -- though it's likely he will serve as a healthy scratch with Albert Johansson taking the open spot on the blue line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now