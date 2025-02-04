William Lagesson News: No path to playing time

Lagesson has been scratched for 17 straight games since his Jan. 2 call-up.

Lagesson sat out again for Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken. The 28-year-old is serving as the Red Wings' extra defensemen in the absence of Jeff Petry (undisclosed), who is not expected to be back until April at the earliest. Unless the Red Wings are buyers at the trade deadline, Lagesson can be expected to be a regular in the press box until an injury situation necessitates his presence in the lineup.