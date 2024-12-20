William Lagesson News: Recalled by Detroit
Lagesson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lagesson had a pair of brief stints with the NHL club earlier this year but hasn't yet entered a game for the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign. The 28-year-old will likely serve as an extra defenseman since Simon Edvinsson (upper body) has been ruled out through the weekend.
