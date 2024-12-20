Fantasy Hockey
William Lagesson headshot

William Lagesson News: Recalled by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Lagesson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lagesson had a pair of brief stints with the NHL club earlier this year but hasn't yet entered a game for the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign. The 28-year-old will likely serve as an extra defenseman since Simon Edvinsson (upper body) has been ruled out through the weekend.

William Lagesson
Detroit Red Wings
