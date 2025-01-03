Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Lagesson headshot

William Lagesson News: Recalled Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Lagesson was summoned by Detroit on Friday.

Lagesson has three goals and nine points in 23 outings with AHL Grand Rapids in 2024-25. Jeff Petry sustained an undisclosed injury during Thursday's 5-4 win over Columbus, so Lagesson's promotion is presumably in response to that. Lagesson provides the Red Wings with insurance, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Lagesson listed as a healthy scratch for Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg, even if Petry ends up missing that game.

William Lagesson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now